Advertisement
Published Dec 17, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema discusses the portal, bowl practices, & more
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Illinois coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Tuesday to give an update on bowl preparation, the return of quarterback Luke Altmyer, efforts working the transfer portal, and more.