Watch: Bret Bielema discusses the portal, bowl practices, & more

Illinois coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Tuesday to give an update on bowl preparation, the return of quarterback Luke Altmyer, efforts working the transfer portal, and more.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Tuesday to give an update on bowl preparation, the return of quarterback Luke Altmyer, efforts working the transfer portal, and more.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood post game vs. Tennessee.
Illinois freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Illini's game against Tennessee.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood held a press conference to preview Saturday's game on versus No.1 Tennessee.
Orange and Blue News is joined by former Illini quarterback Reilly O'Toole to recap the season.
Outgoing Illinois transfers and targets in the portal as the transfer window opens on Monday.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood post game vs. Tennessee.
Illinois freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Illini's game against Tennessee.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood held a press conference to preview Saturday's game on versus No.1 Tennessee.