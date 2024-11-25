Advertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. Little Rock
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Will Riley post game vs. Little Rock. Illinois rolled past the Trojans 92-34 on Monday night at State Farm Center.

