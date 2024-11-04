Advertisement

PFF: What we learned from the loss to Minnesota

Top Illinois performers against Minnesota according to PFF and what we learned about the team.

 Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post-game vs. Minnesota

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media following the Illini's 25-27 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.  

 Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Minnesota

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game following the 25-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.  

 Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illinois falls to Minnesota 25-17

Recap: Illinois falls to Minnesota 25-17

Illinois fell to Minnesota 25-17 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium

 Doug Bucshon
Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves

Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves

The Illini landed four-star forward Manuella Alves from IMG Academy.

 Doug Bucshon

Published Nov 4, 2024
Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. EIU
Doug Bucshon
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and players Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Will Riley post game vs. EIU. The Illini defeated EIU 112-67 on Monday night at State Farm Center in the season opener for both teams.

Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
