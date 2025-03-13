Advertisement
Published Mar 13, 2025
Watch: Illinois players Kylan Boswell and Will Riley post game vs. Iowa
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell and freshman forward Will Riley spoke to the media in the locker room following the 106-94 win over Iowa on Thursday at the Big Ten Tournament.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings