Thursday is senior night at State Farm Center as the Illini host Michigan at 6 p.m CT. Illinis seniors Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr. spoke to the media ahead of the game.

Both players are in their first year at Illinois after transferring last offseason, Mayer from Baylor and Shannon from Texas Tech.

Shannon is averaging a team-best 17.1 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Mayer is the team's leading three-point shooter and is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebound per game.