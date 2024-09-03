Advertisement

Tougher matchups ahead for Illini after blowout of EIU

Tougher matchups ahead for Illini after blowout of EIU

A tougher schedule now awaits Illinois after an expected manhandling of FCS opponent EIU on Thursday night.

 • John Supinie
Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0

Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0

Illinois took care of business against an overmatched Eastern Illinois squad, rolling to a 45-0 win in the season opener

 • Doug Bucshon
Live: Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game thread

Live: Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game thread

Illinois battles Eastern Illinois on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Live game thread.

 • Doug Bucshon
Four-star wing Brandon Lee sets Illinois official visit

Four-star wing Brandon Lee sets Illinois official visit

Four-star shooting guard Brandon Lee from The Patrick School in Elizabeth, NJ has set an official visit to Illinois. 

 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: Illini open season at home vs. EIU

Preview: Illini open season at home vs. EIU

Illinois hosts EIU on Thursday. Preview, keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Sep 3, 2024
Watch: Illini running back Kaden Feagin
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Illinois sophomore running back Kaden Feagin previews Saturday's home game against Kansas.

Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Illinois
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Illinois
1 - 0
Illinois
Kansas
1 - 0
Kansas
-5.5, O/U 55.5
Illinois
1 - 0
Illinois
Cent. Michigan
1 - 0
Cent. Michigan
Finished
Illinois
45
Arrow
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
0
Eastern Illinois
