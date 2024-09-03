in other news
Tougher matchups ahead for Illini after blowout of EIU
A tougher schedule now awaits Illinois after an expected manhandling of FCS opponent EIU on Thursday night.
Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0
Illinois took care of business against an overmatched Eastern Illinois squad, rolling to a 45-0 win in the season opener
Live: Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game thread
Illinois battles Eastern Illinois on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Live game thread.
Four-star wing Brandon Lee sets Illinois official visit
Four-star shooting guard Brandon Lee from The Patrick School in Elizabeth, NJ has set an official visit to Illinois.
Preview: Illini open season at home vs. EIU
Illinois hosts EIU on Thursday. Preview, keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.
Illinois sophomore running back Kaden Feagin previews Saturday's home game against Kansas.
