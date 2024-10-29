Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer pre-Minnesota

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming game against Minnesota.
Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.
Illinois WBB basketball coach Shauna Green is set to receiver a contract extension through the the 2029-30 season.
Illinois travels to #1 Oregon on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood media availability on Thursday.
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.
Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.
Illinois WBB basketball coach Shauna Green is set to receiver a contract extension through the the 2029-30 season.
Illinois travels to #1 Oregon on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.