Published Sep 21, 2024
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post-game vs. Nebraska
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer post game following the 31-24 OT win over Nebraska. Altmyer completed 21-of-27 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

