Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post-game vs. Nebraska

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer post game following the 31-24 OT win over Nebraska. Altmyer completed 21-of-27 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illini commit Keaton Wagler.
2025 wing Keaton Wagler from Shawnee Mission (KS) Northwest has committed to Illinois.
The Illini family is helping defensive coordinator deal with the loss of his younger sister.
Rivals100 tight end Mack Sutter was in the house to watch Illinois take on Central Michigan on Saturday.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illini tight end commit Grant Smith.
