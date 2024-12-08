Watch: Bret Bielema Citrus Bowl selection press conference

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema press conference following the selection to the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl. Illinois will play South Carolina on December 31 in Orlando, Florida.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the fame film on new Illinois commit Dylan Frechette.
Illinois added another piece to its 2025 signing class on Wednesday with a pledge from three-star athlete John Forster
Orange and Blue News breaks down the Fighting Illinois recruiting class for 2025.
Illinois picked up a commitment from 3-star OL Dylan Frechette from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman.
Illinois had 14 players who received All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, including first team selection Xavier Scott.
