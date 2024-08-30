in other news
Behind Enemy Lines: Eastern Illinois Panthers
Orange and Blue News caught up with Mike Bradd from the Panthers Radio Network to get the inside scoop on EIU.
Notebook: News and notes from weekly Illinois football press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Friday.
Watch: Bret Bielema week 1 press conference
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema held his first weekly press conference of the 2024 season on Friday.
Ground & pound: Illini coach Bret Bielema seeks old-school winning formula
Moving the ball on the ground and stopping the run on defense is the preferred winning formula for Bret Bielema.
Recruiting Roundup: Early season Illinois visitors
Orange and Blue News breaks down some of the early season visits to Illinois, including four-star TE JC Anderson.
in other news
Behind Enemy Lines: Eastern Illinois Panthers
Orange and Blue News caught up with Mike Bradd from the Panthers Radio Network to get the inside scoop on EIU.
Notebook: News and notes from weekly Illinois football press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Friday.
Watch: Bret Bielema week 1 press conference
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema held his first weekly press conference of the 2024 season on Friday.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to reporters following the Illini's 45-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night. Altmyer passed for 213 and 4 touchdowns in the game.