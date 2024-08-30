Advertisement

Published Aug 30, 2024
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. EIU
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to reporters following the Illini's 45-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night. Altmyer passed for 213 and 4 touchdowns in the game.

