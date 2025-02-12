Advertisement
Published Feb 12, 2025
Watch: Illini post game press conference vs. UCLA
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Post game press conference following the Illini's 83-78 win over UCLA on Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Kasparas Jakucionis scored 24 points to Illinois while Tomislav Ivisic added 16 points.

