Published Mar 22, 2025
Watch: Illini players Riley, Jakucionis, Ivisic, Boswell preview Kentucky
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois players Will Riley, Kasparas Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic, and Kylan Boswell discuss Sunday's matchup against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee.

