Watch: Illini players Riley, Jakucionis, Ivisic, Boswell preview Kentucky

Illinois players Will Riley, Kasparas Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic, and Kylan Boswell discuss Sunday's matchup against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee.
Will Riley scored 22 points to lead Illinois to an 86-73 win over Xavier on Friday night in Milwaukee.
For Illinois, this year's NCAA Tournament experience isn’t a sequel from last year but a total reboot.
Illinois will get a visit from three-star CB Leonzay Merzius from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna.
As the NCAA Tournament tips off, we take a look at some possibilities for the Illini's 2025-26 roster.
