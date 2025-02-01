Advertisement
Published Feb 1, 2025
Watch: Illini guard Dra Gibbs Lawhorn post-practice
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Illinois guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn spoke to the media following practice on Saturday. The Illini host Ohio State on Sunday with tipoff set for noon on CBS.