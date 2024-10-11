Advertisement
Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day
Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday.
Illinois checks in at No. 23 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
Illinois offered 2026 center Arafan Diane from Iowa United Prep.
Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten despite ten newcomers to Brad Underwood's roster this season.
