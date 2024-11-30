Advertisement
Published Nov 30, 2024
Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Northwestern
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Illinois coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Northwestern. Illinois beat Northwestern 9-3 on Saturday to finish the regular season at 9-3.