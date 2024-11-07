Watch: Illini center Tomislav Ivisic post practice

Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisc discusses his clearance to play by the NCAA, the season opening win over EIU, and more.
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- CB
- TE
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisc discusses his clearance to play by the NCAA, the season opening win over EIU, and more.
Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.
Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.
Illinois hosted Purdue commit Grant Beerman for an official visit over the weekend.
Three-star cornerback Tywan Cox flipped his commitment to Illinois.
Brad Underwood spoke to the media to preview the season opener on Monday against Eastern Illinois.
Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.
Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.
Illinois hosted Purdue commit Grant Beerman for an official visit over the weekend.