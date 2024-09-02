Advertisement
Published Sep 2, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Kansas
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday, September 2, 2024. The Illini host #22 Kansas on Saturday.

