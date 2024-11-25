Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference
Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference ahead of Saturday's game vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
A second half comeback fell short as Illinois lost 100-87 to No. 8 Alabama.
Junior running back Josh McCray is having a resurgent season for the Fighting Illini.
Illinois signed two prospects in the class of 2025.
Class of 2026 running back Chase Enlow visited Illinois for the Michigan State game on Saturday.
Orange and Blue News ranks the Illinois football recruits in the class of 2025.
