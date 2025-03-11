Watch: Bret Bielema previews spring football

Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Tuesday to preview spring football. The Illini kick off spring ball on Wednesday, March 12.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the top position battles to watch this spring.
Illinois fought back from a 10-point deficit to beat Purdue 88-80 on Friday night at State Farm Center.
Illinois post game press conference following its 88-80 win over Purdue on Friday at State Farm Center.
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant is the winner of the Loren Tate Media Award.The award.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood held a press conference to preview Friday's home game against Purdue.
