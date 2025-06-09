Film Room: Tight end Will Vala
A California judge granted approval to the NCAA’s landmark “House settlement".
Brad Underwood went hard on non-conference matchups with multiple marquee matchups this coming season.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the top recruiting targets for Illinois basketball
Illinois offered 2027 tight end Ben Kolar from Norman (Okla.) North.
Illinois welcomes six priority recruiting targets for official visits this weekend.
