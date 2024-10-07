Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Purdue

Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday. The Illini host Purdue on Saturday.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media on Wednesday via Zoom.
Four committed prospects that Illinois is showing interest and are on possible flip watch.
Illinois offered 2026 defensive end Blake Smythe from Franklin (Ind.)
Illinois is the first Power 4 offer for 2026 cornerback Nick Hankins from Belleville (Ill.) West.
Ten storylines as Illinois basketball opens practice for the 2024-25 season.
