Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema greeted the media on Monday following practice. The Illini are four practices into fall camp.

* Bielema welcomed Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten conference. Bielema has had conversations with his staff on how it will impact recruiting and open up the west coast.

* OL Zach Barlev missed practice with a mild ankle sprain. RB Jordan Anderson tweaked his back. Both will be back in practice soon and participate in the first scrimmage of camp on Friday. .

* Safety Matthew Bailey passed a medical screening and should be back full-go withing two weeks. Bailey has been out since the spring with a foot injury.

* Zy Crisler is starting at right tackle after playing right guard last season. There's a competition at right guard with Jordyn Slaughter, Josh Gesky, and freshman Brandon Henderson in the mix.

* Newcomers from the Transfer Portal are in the two-deep in the secondary in safeties Demetrius Hill and Clayton Bush, as well as junior college transfer Prince Ford.