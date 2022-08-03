Watch: Brad Underwood recaps summer workouts
Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood addressed the media on Wednesday to mark the end of summer workouts.
The Fighting Illini welcome eight newcomers to the roster. The 2022-23 seasons gets underway on November 7 with a home game against Eastern Illinois.
A challenging pre-conference schedule includes a trip to Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event and a matchup against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.