Published Oct 24, 2024
Watch: Brad Underwood previews exhibition game at Ole Miss
Doug Bucshon
Publisher
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood media availability on Thursday. The Illini travel to Ole Miss for an exhibition game on Sunday. Tipoff is 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

