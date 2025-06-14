Illini offer 2026 forward Colin Rice

2027 offensive tackle Cameron Wagner participated in the Illini Big Man Camp on Wednesday.
Illinois offered 2027 defensive end Brody Pfannenstiel from Hoisington (KS) following his performance at its camp at
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Nelsyn Wheeler, three-star running back.
Nebraska running back Nelsyn Wheeler talked to Rivals about his commitment to Illinois.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illini commit Will Vala, three-star tight end.
2027 offensive tackle Cameron Wagner participated in the Illini Big Man Camp on Wednesday.
Illinois offered 2027 defensive end Brody Pfannenstiel from Hoisington (KS) following his performance at its camp at
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Nelsyn Wheeler, three-star running back.