Published Apr 17, 2025
Watch: Brad Underwood at Coaches vs. Cancer Fundraiser
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood at the Kickin’ Cancer dinner and auction on Wednesday, April 16 at Gordyville USA Arena in Gifford, Illinois. Underwood talks the transfer portal and more.