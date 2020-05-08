Like the rest of the sports world, college football is stopped dead in the water due to the coronavirus epidemic. That meant no spring football, and while its a grind for the athletes, coaches rely heavily on the spring to evaluate their team and develop the players.

The position battles that we expected this spring now carry over to training camp, where there are fewer opportunities for younger players and backups to get reps in. Ideas for expanding camp have been kicked around, but nothing is locked in yet and no one really knows if it will start on time.

Orange and Blue News breaks down each position on the offensive side of the ball and how we think they would have shaken out this spring. It's an offense with a lot of returning talent and it has a chance to be one of the better units in the Big Ten West if things fall into place and they stay relatively healthy.