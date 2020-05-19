News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 20:58:06 -0500') }} football Edit

VIRTUAL SPRING FOOTBALL: Breaking down the Illini defense

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Like the rest of the sports world, college football is stopped dead in the water due to the coronavirus epidemic. That meant no spring football, and while its a grind for the athletes, coaches rely heavily on the spring to evaluate their team and develop the players.

The position battles that we expected this spring now carry over to training camp, where there are fewer opportunities for younger players and backups to get reps in. Ideas for expanding camp have been kicked around, but nothing is locked in yet and no one really knows if it will start on time.

Orange and Blue News breaks down each position on the defensive sid of the ball and how we think they would have shaken out this spring.

The Illini defense was improved in 2019, but is still a big question mark headed into the upcoming season. They finished 11th in the Big Ten in total defense, and lose some key seniors to graduation.

UConn Huskies running back Kebib Mensah (34) is stopped for no gain against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UConn Huskies played on September 07, 2019 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT.
UConn Huskies running back Kebib Mensah (34) is stopped for no gain against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UConn Huskies played on September 07, 2019 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}