Hudson comes to Illinois from Florida Atlantic where he spent the previous two seasons as cornerbacks coach. In his first season at FAU in 2017, Hudson helped the Owls finish No. 2 nationally in interceptions with a program-record 20 on their way to an 11-3 record.

Prior to FAU, Hudson spent six seasons as a defensive administrative assistant at Southern California. The Trojans had three 10-win seasons during Hudson's time in Los Angeles, including a win in the 2017 Rose Bowl over Penn State that helped USC finish No. 3 in the final AP poll.

Hudson started his career at the University of Charleston (2004-06) before becoming the defensive coordinator at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida (2007-10). He played college football at Reedley College from 1997-00 before transferring to West Virginia Tech where he played his final season and graduated in 2004.

Personal

Born: September 6, 1978

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Education: West Virginia Tech '04 (general education)

Family: Yvonne, Karin, Keaunna, Kyla, Keira, and Iyanna

Coaching Experience

2019 – Illinois (Cornerbacks)

2017-18 – Florida Atlantic University (Assistant Coach/CB)

2011-16 – USC (Defensive Administrative Assistant)

2007-10 - Mainland High School (Defensive Coordinator)

2004-06 – University of Charleston (Assistant Coach/Secondary)