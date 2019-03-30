Illinois 2019 signee Moses Okpala dropped by Illinois spring practice on Saturday. Orange and Blue News video reporter Jim Cotter caught up with Okpala at the Irwin indoor facility.

A three-star defensive end from Ladue Horton Watkins in the St. Louis area, Okpala committed to Illinois in November. He chose Illinois over offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wisconsin