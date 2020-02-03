CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Newly-welcomed Illinois defensive tackles coach Alfred Davis and defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey never imagined receiving a phone call from Illinois head coach Lovie Smith. Here was a guy, whom Davis and Lindsey both idolize in the coaching profession, calling them and offering a job coaching Power Five football, a dream of theirs. For Lindsey, he not only looks up to Smith because of what he’s accomplished on the football field, but how he did it. “He’s a guy, as a young African-American coach, that you looked up to,” Lindsey said. “You look at Tony Dungy, Lovie Smith, Herm Edwards and obviously Mike Tomlin, those guys are pioneers for this generation of coaches. They’re someone that you admired and said, ‘hey, I hope I can be like that someday.’ It’s a blessing. Truly a blessing.”

Lindsey had never met Smith prior to receiving the call inquiring about the defensive end coaching position. Lindsey was, in fact, a recommendation from former defensive line coach Austin Clark on his way out to take the same position in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins. Clark visited Western Kentucky last February to see Hilltoppers’ head coach Tyson Helton, who he has a relationship with, and that’s when Lindsey first met Clark. Nearly a year later, that meeting resulted in a phone call from Smith, and an easy decision for Lindsey. “I just said, ‘yes sir, I accept,’” Lindsay said laughing. “It was a no-brainer with coach's vision and his hopes for this program, this team, this staff and how he wants to represent the University of Illinois and how he talks about building men. That’s an easy sell to want to be a part of.” Davis had never met Smith prior, either, till Smith visited Hutchinson Community College himself when Davis was the defensive coordinator and Smith was recruiting the college. Smith’s visit was unexpected to Davis. He said tight ends coach Cory Patterson visited the first day, and the following day, he brought Smith along with him, which was a big deal to Davis and the entire football program. He took Smith being on campus as an opportunity. He treated the two’s meeting like a job interview, talking football and coaching with Smith, whether that was teaching techniques, or drills. Smith walked away from the meeting impressed with Davis and had a feeling Davis would be someone he should remember. “Before I had left, I go, ‘hey, give me your number,’” Smith said. “I was that impressed.” Davis gave Smith his number and card, a gesture that left the former Arkansas defensive tackle and graduate assistant excited. “That was big-time for me. Like I said, it’s a platform,” Davis said. “If coaches come in, you want to be on top of everything when it comes to being a college football coach. So, I treated it like an interview anyway. So, no matter what coach comes through that building, I had to carry myself a certain way.