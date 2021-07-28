Video: Illinois introduces new assistant coach Tim Anderson

Anderson spent the past four years as an assistant coach at DePaul. During his time in Lincoln Park the Blue Demons had many notable achievements, including the most combined wins for the program in 15 years over a two-year stretch (35 from 2019 to 2020), DePaul's best non-conference record during its 30-year history of conference membership (12-1 in 2019-20), and Big East Tournament wins in back-to-back seasons for the only time in school history (2020 and 2021).

Prior to his tenure at DePaul, Anderson led Ground Zero Training in Chicago, preparing college players for the NBA Draft while also working out numerous NBA and overseas professional players. He also served as program director for MeanStreets, one of the most successful AAU programs in the country on the EYBL circuit.