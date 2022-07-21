Video: Illini pitcher Cole Kirschsieper

Illinois pitcher Cole Kirschsieper was taken by the Miami Marlins in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Kirschsieper is coming off an All-Big Ten second team season as the Illini's Friday night starter and spent last summer on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Kirschsieper led the Illini pitching staff with a 3.40 ERA, seventh among all Big Ten pitchers, in 15 appearances. He finished third in the Big Ten in wins (7), fifth in innings pitched (87.1), seventh in strikeouts (88) and batters had the ninth lowest average against him (.232).

Kirschsieper is 13-6 in his Illini career with a 3.64 ERA and three saves. He has thrown 141 innings over three seasons with 145 strikeouts and 45 walks.

He was the first Illini drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.. Kirschsieper is only the second Illini to ever be drafted by the Marlins, first since Matt Milroy in 2012.