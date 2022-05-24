 OrangeandBlueNews - Video: Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb previews B1G Tournament
Video: Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb previews B1G Tournament

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
TOURNAMENT BRACKET (PDF) // TOURNAMENT CENTRAL // ROSTER // STATS

The Fighting Illini baseball team will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big Ten baseball tournament in Omaha (May 25-29), the conference office announced on Saturday night. Illinois will play No. 5-seeded Michigan at approximately 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday night in its first-round matchup at Charles Schwab Field.

PRESS RELEASE

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Five members of the Fighting Illini baseball team were selected to the All-Big Ten Second and Third Teams, the Big Ten conference announced on Tuesday morning. Justin Janas, Branden Comia, Cam McDonald, and Cole Kirschsieper were named to the Second Team, while Danny Doligale was named to the Third Team.

Taylor Jackson was selected as Illinois' Sportsmanship Award honoree.

ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM

1B Justin Janas, All-Big Ten Second Team

.355/.505/.554, 46 R, 11 2B, 6 HR, 37 RBI, 23 HBP

Janas was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten after winning the Big Ten batting title as a redshirt freshman in 2021. Janas currently leads the Big Ten in on-base percentage this season, reaching base more than half the time (.505 OBP) over the course of 166 at bats. Janas is also in the top ten in the conference in batting average (.355) and his 23 HBP ranks second in the conference. In 348 chances, Janas posted a .994 fielding percentage.

3B Branden Comia, All-Big Ten Second Team

.329/.422/.535, 53 R, 70 H, 19 2B, 7 HR, 49 RBIComia was a Third Team selection in 2021 and led the Illini in runs scored (53) while starting in all 51 games to land in the Second Team this season. He is currently third on the team in hits with 70 and leads the Illini in extra base hits with 28. Comia is also second on the team in RBI, driving in 49 runs this season.

OF Cam McDonald, All-Big Ten Second Team

.369/.420/.576, 75 H, 17 2B, 7 HR, 58 RBI, 117 TB

McDonald has reached base in every game during the 2022 campaign, and is currently on a 62-game on-base streak dating back to 5/8/21. He leads the Illini in batting average (.369), hits (75), RBI (58), and slugging percentage (.576). McDonald has also recorded 12 assists while primarily playing the outfield this season, and he has posted a .990 fielding percentage.

LHP Cole Kirschsieper, All-Big Ten Second Team

7-2, 3.17 ERA, 82.1 IP, 85 K

Kirschsieper is currently fourth in the Big Ten in innings pitched (82.1) and sixth in ERA (3.17). His 85 strikeouts ranks sixth and his seven wins ranks fourth in the Big Ten. Kirschsieper has appeared and started in all 14 games for the Illini this season and has allowed opponents to hit just .223 against him.

ALL-BIG TEN THIRD TEAM

OF Danny Doligale, All-Big Ten Third Team

.351/.448/.483, 51 R, 72 H, 14 2B, 18-19 SB-ATT

Doligale is third on the Illini in batting average (.351) and second in on-base percentage (.448) this season. He has made 49 starts in the outfield and is 18-for-19 in stolen base attempts this season. Doligale has recorded three assists and posted a .980 fielding percentage.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Taylor Jackson


The complete list of All-Big Ten teams and award winners can be found below.

Player of the Year: Chris Alleyne, Maryland

Pitcher of the Year: Adam Mazur, Iowa

Freshman of the Year: Keaton Anthony, Iowa

Coach of the Year: Rob Vaughn, Maryland

All-Big Ten First Team

C – Matt Wood, Penn State

1B – Peyton Williams, Iowa

2B – Kevin Keister, Maryland

SS – Danny DiGeorgio, Rutgers

3B – Nick Lorusso, Maryland

OF – Chris Alleyne, Maryland

OF – Clark Elliott, Michigan

OF – Ryan Lasko, Rutgers

SP – Adam Mazur, Iowa

SP – Ryan Ramsey, Maryland

SP – Jason Savacool, Maryland

RP – Dale Stanavich, Rutgers

DH – CJ Valdez, Purdue

At-Large – Matt Shaw, Maryland

All-Big Ten Second Team

C – Nick Cimillo, Rutgers

1B – Justin Janas, Illinois

2B – Patrick Herrera, Northwestern

SS – Zach Dezenzo, Ohio State

3B – Branden Comia, Illinois

OF – Cam McDonald, Illinois

OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa

OF – Ethan O'Donnell, Northwestern

SP – Cole Kirschsieper, Illinois

SP – Emmett Olson, Nebraska

SP – Jared Kollar, Rutgers

RP – Ben Beutel, Iowa

DH – Josh Spiegel, Penn State

At-Large – Luke Shliger, Maryland

All-Big Ten Third Team*

C – Matthew Ellis, Indiana

1B – Chris Brito, Rutgers

2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers

SS – Mitch Jebb, Michigan State

3B – Matt Frey, Michigan

OF – Troy Schreffler Jr., Maryland

OF – Joe Stewart, Michigan

OF – Danny Doligale, Illinois

SP – Jackson Smeltz, Purdue

SP – Nathan Florence, Rutgers

SP – Nick Dean, Maryland

RP – Kyle Bischoff, Michigan State

DH – Maxwell Costes, Maryland

At-Large – Marcus Ernst, Ohio State

At-Large – Kade Kern, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

C – Bryan Broecker, Michigan State

1B – Brock Tibbitts, Indiana

2B – Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Rutgers

SS – Evan Goforth, Indiana

3B – Josh Pyne, Indiana

OF – Keaton Anthony, Iowa

OF – Carter Mathison, Indiana

OF – Trey Lipsey, Ohio State

SP – Sean Sullivan, Northwestern

SP – Ryan Szczepaniak, Michigan State

SP – Troy Wansing, Purdue

RP – Brody Brecht, Iowa

DH – Anthony Steele, Penn State

At-Large – Garrett Anglim, Nebraska

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Taylor Jackson, Illinois

Tyler Doanes, Indiana

Brendan Sher, Iowa

James Heffley, Maryland

Matt Frey, Michigan

Zach Iverson, Michigan State

Andrew Wilhite, Minnesota

Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Mike Doherty, Northwestern

Brent Todys, Ohio State

Mason Mellott, Penn State

Tanner Haston, Purdue

Brad Norton, Rutgers

{{ article.author_name }}