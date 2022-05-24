Video: Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb previews B1G Tournament

The Fighting Illini baseball team will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big Ten baseball tournament in Omaha (May 25-29), the conference office announced on Saturday night. Illinois will play No. 5-seeded Michigan at approximately 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday night in its first-round matchup at Charles Schwab Field.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Five members of the Fighting Illini baseball team were selected to the All-Big Ten Second and Third Teams, the Big Ten conference announced on Tuesday morning. Justin Janas, Branden Comia, Cam McDonald, and Cole Kirschsieper were named to the Second Team, while Danny Doligale was named to the Third Team.

Taylor Jackson was selected as Illinois' Sportsmanship Award honoree.

ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM

1B Justin Janas, All-Big Ten Second Team

.355/.505/.554, 46 R, 11 2B, 6 HR, 37 RBI, 23 HBP

Janas was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten after winning the Big Ten batting title as a redshirt freshman in 2021. Janas currently leads the Big Ten in on-base percentage this season, reaching base more than half the time (.505 OBP) over the course of 166 at bats. Janas is also in the top ten in the conference in batting average (.355) and his 23 HBP ranks second in the conference. In 348 chances, Janas posted a .994 fielding percentage.

3B Branden Comia, All-Big Ten Second Team

.329/.422/.535, 53 R, 70 H, 19 2B, 7 HR, 49 RBIComia was a Third Team selection in 2021 and led the Illini in runs scored (53) while starting in all 51 games to land in the Second Team this season. He is currently third on the team in hits with 70 and leads the Illini in extra base hits with 28. Comia is also second on the team in RBI, driving in 49 runs this season.

OF Cam McDonald, All-Big Ten Second Team

.369/.420/.576, 75 H, 17 2B, 7 HR, 58 RBI, 117 TB

McDonald has reached base in every game during the 2022 campaign, and is currently on a 62-game on-base streak dating back to 5/8/21. He leads the Illini in batting average (.369), hits (75), RBI (58), and slugging percentage (.576). McDonald has also recorded 12 assists while primarily playing the outfield this season, and he has posted a .990 fielding percentage.

LHP Cole Kirschsieper, All-Big Ten Second Team

7-2, 3.17 ERA, 82.1 IP, 85 K

Kirschsieper is currently fourth in the Big Ten in innings pitched (82.1) and sixth in ERA (3.17). His 85 strikeouts ranks sixth and his seven wins ranks fourth in the Big Ten. Kirschsieper has appeared and started in all 14 games for the Illini this season and has allowed opponents to hit just .223 against him.

ALL-BIG TEN THIRD TEAM

OF Danny Doligale, All-Big Ten Third Team

.351/.448/.483, 51 R, 72 H, 14 2B, 18-19 SB-ATT

Doligale is third on the Illini in batting average (.351) and second in on-base percentage (.448) this season. He has made 49 starts in the outfield and is 18-for-19 in stolen base attempts this season. Doligale has recorded three assists and posted a .980 fielding percentage.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Taylor Jackson



