Chicago -- On a beautiful Saturday evening at Soldier Field in Chicago, the Illinois football (2-1) team played three quarters of good football, but failed to muster anything to fend off a fourth quarter comeback from the Southern Florida Bulls (3-0).

After leading 19-7 going into the last frame, the Illini were outscored 18-0 by the Bulls to fall 25-19, giving the team its first loss of the season.

The Illinois defense bent, but didn’t break for a majority of game. In the fourth quarter, however, the defense broke, significantly, to give up a total of 626-yards.