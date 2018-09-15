Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 20:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Late touchdown lifts USF over Illinois

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Chicago -- On a beautiful Saturday evening at Soldier Field in Chicago, the Illinois football (2-1) team played three quarters of good football, but failed to muster anything to fend off a fourth quarter comeback from the Southern Florida Bulls (3-0).

After leading 19-7 going into the last frame, the Illini were outscored 18-0 by the Bulls to fall 25-19, giving the team its first loss of the season.

The Illinois defense bent, but didn’t break for a majority of game. In the fourth quarter, however, the defense broke, significantly, to give up a total of 626-yards.

Issftqx5hikdbxedzwfg
Illinois's M.J. Rivers II, left, is chased by South Florida's Greg Reaves during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Chicago.
AP Photo/Jim Young
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}