While Illinois hosted a collection of high school recruits on Saturday for a Junior Day, one of the more notable prospects on campus was a potential transfer.

A former four-star high school product himself in the Class of 2016, USC transfer Oluwole Betiku Jr. was in Champaign over the weekend on an official visit.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Betiku is looking to play weak-side defensive end at Illinois. He used the Illini practices to see what would be in store for him if Illinois is where he chose to play.

“I’ve just been trying to watch practice and see how I fit in the defensive scheme,” Betiku said. “I want to see what my role and responsibilities would be. I also want to learn more about the position I will play and what their expectations would be for that.”