Advertisement
Published Apr 30, 2025
Podcast: Illini basketball roster construction with Scott Richey
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illinois basketball roster with Champaign News-Gazette beat writer Scott Richey. New additions from the portal, returning players, overseas recruits, and true freshmen.