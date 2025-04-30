Podcast: Illini basketball roster construction with Scott Richey

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illinois basketball roster with Champaign News-Gazette beat writer Scott Richey. New additions from the portal, returning players, overseas recruits, and true freshmen.
Illinois signed former Ball State tight end Christian Abney.
Four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen from Bastrop (Texas) took a visit to Illinois this spring.
Illinois offered 2027 safety Elijah Jones from Macomb (Mich.) Dakota.
Conor O'Neill from Devils Illustrated breaks down Illinois week 3 opponent Duke coming out of spring football.
