CHAMPAIGN – There was a feeling of rebirth. The sun was rising on a new era, or so it seemed a week ago. There was renewed hope, more so than just something derived from a recruiting class or some innocuous ranking by a talking head. The Illini were scoring wins. In the four-game streak, the Illini knocked off powerhouse Michigan State and whipped another ranked team in MSG. Maryland didn’t know what hit them. For Illini fans, the food tasted better. The beer was more refreshing. Even the honey-do list was more bearable. Then came the heart break, a dagger thrown by downtrodden Penn State on a day when the State Farm Center was sold out to honor the Flyin’ Illini, the gold standard in the modern era of Illini basketball. Just when it appeared a good time to pull out the orange stuffed deep in the closet and just when it seemed safe to let your heart believe there was some real progress being made, the Illini stumbled and let you down. The groan could be heard across the state.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Champaign, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. AP Photo/Robin Scholz

From the sounds of it, there’s more than one hangover, and we’re not talking about the speculation running rampant on the forums Tuesday. The Illini are still shaking off the two-game losing streak heading into the game at Purdue Wednesday. “It’s the Big Ten,’’ said senior Aaron Jordan. “Things are up and down. We know that we went on a (winning) streak and that doesn’t mean it’s all good now.’’ Jordan’s been around the Big Ten block more than the rest of the Illini, who apparently are still shaking off the loss. There’s now concern about staying out of the first day of the Big Ten tournament, when four teams begin a quest of five wins to steal the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA bracket. That kind of a longshot will take your breath away. From the conversations after practice Tuesday, the Illini still looked for the mojo before boarding the bus to West Lafayette. “The second team was unbelievable today,’’ said coach Brad Underwood. “They just kicked the dog out of the first team. It wasn’t even funny. I love seeing that. It’s a sign of growth.’’ Some people say it’s a sign to change the lineup. “We’re a team that has to play extremely hard,’’ Underwood said. “We don’t have a high margin for error. When we get outplayed in the effort category, that’s something we have to correct.’’ There’s been a loss of energy since those last two defeats. It was a tough one at Wisconsin, where the Illini put the clamps on Big Ten player of the year candidate Ethan Happ, but the out-of-the-blue loss to Penn State might actually not been that much out of the blue. Remember the overtime win over Rutgers at SFC. If the players were riding high a week ago, they’re trying to regain their confidence seven days later. Purdue has always been a tough assignment for the Illini, especially playing in the tight confines of Mackey Arena. The next challenge is slowing down Carson Edwards, Purdue’s player of the year candidate. The first challenge is believing again. “When we won four in a row, everybody came into practice ready to go,’’ said Illini guard Trent Frazier. “It’s going to be a tough one. We have to stick together, execute more and play with some heart.’’



"We have to do a better job of being dialed in and ready to go" — Brad Underwood