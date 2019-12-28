Underwood to be more assertive as team looks for leadership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is looking for a leader in his locker room.He’s searching for someone to light a fire under his fellow teammates, someone to set the tone before...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news