OrangeandBlueNews - Underwood looking for the right blend amid portal pandemonium

CHAMPAIGN – The trick in college basketball is growing old and staying old.

But there’s a new kid on the block, and the transfer portal forced its way into the strategy of every coach in America.

Need help at power forward or shooting guard? It used to be a search for late bloomers in high school, perhaps a prep school or maybe a junior-college transfer.

That’s so 2015.

Take a look at the rosters in Monday’s NCAA championship game.

Auburn transfer Davion Mitchell ranks third for Baylor in scoring at 14.0 points a game and leads the Bears with 5.5 assists. He also logged more minutes than any other Baylor player this season. MaCio Teague, who began his college career at mid-major UNC-Asheville, ranks second on the team with 15.8 points a game. Adam Flagler averaged 9.1 points a game after transferring from tiny Presbyterian, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tcatchoua is a rotational player who adds 6.4 points and 5.1 after transferring from UNLV.

On the other bench, Gonzaga used the transfer portal as a chance to build immediate depth at guard. Andrew Nembhard jumped from Florida to Gonzaga and averaged 9.2 points and 4.4 assists a game. Aaron Cook is a St. Louis native who spent his first four years at Southern Illinois, then spent his fifth season with the Bulldogs as a reserve, logging 13 minutes a game.