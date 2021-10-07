Underwood, Illini forge ahead with reloaded coaching staff
CHAMPAIGN – There’s no rearview mirror in college basketball. The Loyola game? Move along. Ayo in The League? Find the next superstar. The coaching staff jumped ship? Reload. And that’s where coach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news