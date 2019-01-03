Under Armour All-America Game: Cooper commits to Illinois
The Fighting Illini have had more interest in this year’s Under Armour All-America Game than previous years because of signees Isaiah Williams and Marquez Beason, but Illinois fans should have also been paying attention to linebacker Shammond Cooper. The St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic product announced his commitment to Illinois prior to kickoff of the Under Armour All-America Game.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"It's just like a family experience every time I get up there, and just being able to change the culture will be big-time for their program."
RIVALS' REACTION
Williams and Beason are the crown jewels of this Illinois recruiting class, but Cooper will add some much-needed depth to the class. It helped the Illini that his former head coach is now on the Illinois staff, but there weren’t other schools really pushing for Cooper’s commitment. As of now, Cooper is the only linebacker in this recruiting class for Illinois and, with 12 total commitments, expect Illinois to add a number of prospects to this class before signing day.