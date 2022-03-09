Ty Rodgers ready to make an immediate impact at Illinois
Growing up in Saginaw, Mich., Ty Rodgers learned one thing on the basketball court – how to play hard. But when he moved to Harvey, Ill., to play for Ty Streets at Thornton High School on the outsk...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news