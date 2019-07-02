In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans looks at North Carolina’s potential five-star run, breaks down Auburn’s guard pursuit, predict Oklahoma State's next commitment and discusses how Illinois might find success this fall. STARTING FIVE: July storylines to track

Is it possible Roy Williams has five five star commitments in 2020? — Beer Can in Turn 4 (@BeerCanInTurn4) June 30, 2019

Will Auburn have room for BJ Boston if Jayden Stone commits soon like expected? — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) June 30, 2019

First and foremost, you find room for a prospect such as B.J. Boston, even if the scholarship math is fuzzy or the backcourt is already crowded. Jayden Stone, a four-star guard in the 2020 class, has been a busy man of late as Baylor, Michigan State and many others have kept close tabs on his recruitment. However, Auburn is in the best spot for him right now and, while he would check a number of backcourt boxes for the Tigers, Boston brings a different level of star-power to the floor. A five-star, top-10 prospect in the 2020 class, Boston's recruitment is focused on Auburn, Duke, Florida and Kentucky. While the Tigers would love to have him, they are playing catch up. Kentucky has gained most of the pub of late and for good reason. John Calipari has taken it upon himself to personally recruit ad also prioritize Boston. Boston is not near to making a commitment, which helps the others in contention.

Who is the next commit to Oklahoma State for the 2020 class? — Johnny Ray Jr. (@jray_jr0128) June 30, 2019

Oklahoma State fans probably want the answer to be Cade Cunningham, and it sure could be, but I don’t see the five-star ending his recruitment anytime soon. If you missed it, last week, Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton named Cannen Cunningham, Cade's older brother, an assistant on his staff. While many assume that a commitment will follow, I believe Cade when he told Rivals.com last week that he is in no rush to come to a decision and that he is still relatively open with his recruitment. If not Cunningham, my best guess would be Jaylin Williams. The four-star center has already taken an official visit to Stillwater earlier this month and was expected to unofficially visit Oklahoma State again last week until it was nixed at the last moment due to family commitments. While I do not see Williams committing before the July evaluation periods begin, the Pokes are in a great spot.

Does Illinois land Adam Miller or DJ Steward? Or both? Illinois is always in the hunt but does it translate to a good 2020 class? — Eat My Shorts Sports (@EatMyShrtsSprts) July 1, 2019

