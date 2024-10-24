Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence

in other news
Commit: Illinois flips three-star tight end Logan Farrell
Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.
Illinois a top option for four-star safety Marcello Vitti following visit
Four-star safety Marcello Vitti from Detroit (Mich.) Divine Child visited Illinois on Saturday for its game vs. Michigan
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Oregon
Illinois coach Bret Bielema held his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois hosts 2026 wing Lincoln Williams
Kankakee (Ill.) wing Lincoln Williams was at Illinois on Saturday for an unofficial visit.
Four-star defensive backs Alex Graham recaps Illinois official visit
Four-star defensive back Alex Graham recaps his official visit to Illinois.
