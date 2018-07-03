CHAMPAIGN – It sounds crazy, but Illini sophomore guard Trent Frazier concerned himself with being more vocal in his second season here.

This is a kid who wasn’t afraid of the big moment, taking the tough shot, talking a little trash on the court and showing some emotion after a key bucket.

“I want to be the big leader on the team,’’ Frazier said earlier this week after walking off the practice court at the Ubben Basketball Complex.

This kid is ready to roll.

Frazier has probably never heard of a sophomore slump. Not in his vocabulary. An unknown when he arrived on campus with little expectations from sideline analysts who were talking more about a backcourt combo with Te’Jon Lucas and Mark Smith, Frazier developed into the surprise of the Illini’s season.