Transfer wing Terrence Shannon Jr. adds intensity to offseason routine

“Terrence is very much similar to Ayo in his work ethic, attention to work,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t back down”.

Head coach Brad Underwood wasn’t shocked. Shannon had been getting to the gym early every day and his drive and competitiveness reminded Underwood of former star Ayo Dosunmu.

When Melendez returned to Champaign and joined his teammates on the hardwood, he found there was a new sheriff in town. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. tore him up during that first workout, setting the bar high.

Illinois sophomore RJ Melendez was allowed to arrive a few days late to the Fighting Illini’s summer workout regimen because of a family wedding he attended in his native Puerto Rico.

Melendez accepted the challenge. The next day in practice he was more prepared and he responded with a different fire that Illinois’ coaches hadn’t seen before.

Underwood had been up front with the returning players who would like to step into a starters’ role. He’s going to continue to add talent and nothing is going to be handed to anyone.

“We’re here to win,’’ Underwood said. “If you’re a good player, you want to play with good players. If you’re a dud, you run from that We have a chance to be ultra-competitive in practice.”

Shannon comes to Illinois after three seasons at Texas Tech where he averaged 11.0 points per game and 3.6 rebounds. A Chicago native, he joined a Red Raiders program that was coming off of a run all the way to the national championship game under Chris Beard.

He knows what it takes to win, and Shannon has impressed the coaching staff with his commitment to getting additional work in on his own. He aims to be in the gym every day at around 6:00 a.m.

“TJ is an elite worker,” Underwood said. “He’s proven he’s a winner and done it at the highest level. There are multiple facets to his leadership. Obviously, being older and having a tremendous amount of success can be great for our younger guys.”

Shannon’s production at Texas Tech tapered off some last year when he averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. A nagging back injury set him back and took away some of the .

A tenacious player off the bounce, Shannon was known for attacking the rim and crashing the glass. He’s aiming to regain the flexibility working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.

Underwood loves his dedication, but he also has to dial him back at times to make sure he’s not overtasking himself and risking another injury.

“I’ve got to do the same thing that I’ve done with Ayo a little bit,” Underwood said. “Let’s be efficient, let’s not overwork because he’ll spend all day in the gym in you let him.”



