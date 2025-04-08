Transfer Tracker v3.0: Illinois targets in the Portal

NOT YET A PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP NOW AND START GETTING THE INSIDE SCOOP ON ILLINOIS BASKETBALL, FOOTBALL, AND RECRUITING. CICK ON THE BANNER BELOW TO GET STARTED.

The window to jump into the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on March 24 and runs through April 22. Illini coach Brad Underwood has been active probing portal looking to fill out the roster.

So far, Illinois has added one transfer while four members of the 2024-25 team have hit the Portal, with three landing at other schools. The Illini also added a commitment from Montenegrin power forward David Mirkovic.

Illinois may be set up front. The need now turns to the backcourt, where Underwood will likely look for a wing shooter and a versatile combo-guard who can be primary ball handler.

Orange and Blue News breaks down names to watch.