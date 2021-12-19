Transfer tracker: Illinois watch list
Illinois is expected to be active in the transfer portal this offseason as it looks to fill some roster needs. Offensive line and defensive back are the primary areas of need, but the Illini will l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news