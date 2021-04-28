Transfer QB Artur Sitkowski picks Illinois
Illinois added much-needed depth at quarterback with a commitment from Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski. Sitkowski will enroll this summer and have three years of eligibility remaining. He's expect...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news